AMGN

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMGN, LKQ, LYV

May 17, 2023 — 01:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 32,927 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 171% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,100 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) options are showing a volume of 7,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 706,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.4% of LKQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 911,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of LKQ. Below is a chart showing LKQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 11,574 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.3% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 8,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 842,100 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

