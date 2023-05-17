Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMGN, LKQ, LYV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 32,927 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 171% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,100 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) options are showing a volume of 7,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 706,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.4% of LKQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 911,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of LKQ. Below is a chart showing LKQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 11,574 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.3% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 8,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 842,100 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, LKQ options, or LYV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: HAUP Split History
Funds Holding SRL
ARKO shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.