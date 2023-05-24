Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMGN, GPRE, RETA

News & Insights

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 14,209 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.7% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,500 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) options are showing a volume of 6,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 614,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 964,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

And Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA) options are showing a volume of 5,655 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 565,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 887,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $78 strike put option expiring June 30, 2023, with 2,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,700 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

