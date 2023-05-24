Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMGN, GPRE, RETA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 14,209 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.7% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,500 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) options are showing a volume of 6,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 614,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 964,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
And Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA) options are showing a volume of 5,655 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 565,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 887,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $78 strike put option expiring June 30, 2023, with 2,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,700 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, GPRE options, or RETA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BWS
Institutional Holders of MGNI
Funds Holding FCLD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.