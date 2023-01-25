Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMBC, MPW, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC), where a total volume of 6,132 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 613,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 132.2% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 463,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 568,600 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 124,815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.9% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 15,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 344,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 34.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 17,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

