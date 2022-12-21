Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMBA, UPST, ADBE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total volume of 6,466 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 646,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.2% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 717,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,700 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 33,921 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 89.3% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 1,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 29,254 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 86.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMBA options, UPST options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: RGSE shares outstanding history
UAN Dividend History
Funds Holding SAN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.