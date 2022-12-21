Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMBA, UPST, ADBE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total volume of 6,466 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 646,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.2% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 717,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,700 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 33,921 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 89.3% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 1,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 29,254 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 86.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

