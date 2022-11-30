Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMBA, DIS, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total volume of 4,361 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 436,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.6% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 554,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,500 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 161,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 18,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 24,740 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.6% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,200 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
