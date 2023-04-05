Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMBA, DIS, FIVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total of 2,587 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 258,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.4% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 421,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 52,412 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 3,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,100 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) options are showing a volume of 7,962 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 796,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMBA options, DIS options, or FIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
