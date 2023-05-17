Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMAT, RTX, CLF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total volume of 38,562 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.2% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 23, 2023, with 5,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,400 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX) saw options trading volume of 25,769 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 589,600 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 72,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 21,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

