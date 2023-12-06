Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALGN, SMCI, SMTC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total of 15,001 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 137.8% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,500 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 31,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.4% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,900 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Semtech Corp. (Symbol: SMTC) options are showing a volume of 14,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.3% of SMTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of SMTC. Below is a chart showing SMTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALGN options, SMCI options, or SMTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Vince Holding Historical PE Ratio
Funds Holding LNW
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding YOTA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.