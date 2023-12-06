Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALGN, SMCI, SMTC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total of 15,001 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 137.8% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,500 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 31,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.4% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,900 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Semtech Corp. (Symbol: SMTC) options are showing a volume of 14,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.3% of SMTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of SMTC. Below is a chart showing SMTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALGN options, SMCI options, or SMTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.