Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALGN, IBM, GNRC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total of 4,663 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 466,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,300 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 18,506 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 6,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,900 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 8,206 contracts, representing approximately 820,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,100 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALGN options, IBM options, or GNRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
