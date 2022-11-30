Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AJRD, NOW, NVAX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (Symbol: AJRD), where a total of 2,889 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 288,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.4% of AJRD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 512,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,000 underlying shares of AJRD. Below is a chart showing AJRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 8,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 836,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 24,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
