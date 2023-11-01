Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AIG, SMG, FSLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG), where a total of 14,458 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 8,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 835,300 underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) options are showing a volume of 3,220 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 322,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 675,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,500 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) saw options trading volume of 12,635 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 3,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,400 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

