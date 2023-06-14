Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AIG, SBUX, MVIS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG), where a total of 54,148 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 135.9% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 21,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 76,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.8% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 13,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microvision Inc. (Symbol: MVIS) options are showing a volume of 95,144 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.9% of MVIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 9,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 915,100 underlying shares of MVIS. Below is a chart showing MVIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

