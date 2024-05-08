Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AIG, CMG, DDOG

News & Insights

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG), where a total volume of 41,117 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.9% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 13,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 2,657 contracts, representing approximately 265,700 underlying shares or approximately 95.6% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 277,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4700 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,600 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4700 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 44,111 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 94.3% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 2,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,100 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

