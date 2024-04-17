Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AI, GWW, C

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) options are showing a volume of 2,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 203,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 195,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1010 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1010 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 167,685 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 20,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AI options, GWW options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
