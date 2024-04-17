News & Insights

Markets
AI

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AI, GWW, C

April 17, 2024 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total volume of 51,375 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.1% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 6,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 637,300 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) options are showing a volume of 2,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 203,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 195,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1010 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1010 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 167,685 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 20,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AI options, GWW options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Midcap Stocks
 OTEX Average Annual Return
 Institutional Holders of MNTK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AI
GWW
C

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.