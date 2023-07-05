News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AI, DE, TGT

July 05, 2023 — 04:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total of 149,264 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 15,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 7,309 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 730,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $385 strike put option expiring July 14, 2023, with 362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,200 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 30,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $134 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 2,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,600 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $134 strike highlighted in orange:

