Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AGNC, RIVN, BKI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), where a total volume of 42,949 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.5% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 13,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 146,067 contracts, representing approximately 14.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 20,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Black Knight Inc (Symbol: BKI) saw options trading volume of 4,687 contracts, representing approximately 468,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of BKI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,100 underlying shares of BKI. Below is a chart showing BKI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AGNC options, RIVN options, or BKI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
