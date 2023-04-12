Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ADM, EOG, COIN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), where a total of 26,221 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.9% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 10,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) saw options trading volume of 40,653 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 91.6% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 6,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,700 underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 163,065 contracts, representing approximately 16.3 million underlying shares or approximately 83.2% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 7,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 747,000 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
