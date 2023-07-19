Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ADM, DLTR, INTU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), where a total of 14,141 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,100 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 10,820 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 541,600 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 6,590 contracts, representing approximately 659,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

