Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ADBE, WBD, FICO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 40,509 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 146.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $625 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 4,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $625 strike highlighted in orange:

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) saw options trading volume of 167,388 contracts, representing approximately 16.7 million underlying shares or approximately 88.1% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike put option expiring December 08, 2023, with 35,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) options are showing a volume of 1,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 136,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 230,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $920 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,700 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $920 strike highlighted in orange:

