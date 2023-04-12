Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ADBE, GNRC, NOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 13,727 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $375 strike put option expiring April 14, 2023, with 496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,600 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:
Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 4,889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 488,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 5,781 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 578,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring April 14, 2023, with 555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,500 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
