Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ADBE, DPZ, NEE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 26,736 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.1% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $352.50 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 3,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $352.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 7,530 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 753,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.7% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 921,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,200 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
And NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) saw options trading volume of 84,780 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 78.4% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 33,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, DPZ options, or NEE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
