Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ACN, GOOG, M

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), where a total volume of 15,454 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.7% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,400 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 146,232 contracts, representing approximately 14.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $106 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 6,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 694,800 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:
And Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 53,499 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring April 14, 2023, with 6,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 652,700 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ACN options, GOOG options, or M options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
