Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ABNB, DKS, KEY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total of 27,171 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.3% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,200 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 5,891 contracts, representing approximately 589,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,400 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) options are showing a volume of 96,790 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of KEY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 15,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of KEY. Below is a chart showing KEY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

