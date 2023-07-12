Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ABBV, CTAS, PARA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total of 35,582 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,200 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) saw options trading volume of 2,181 contracts, representing approximately 218,100 underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of CTAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 390,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,500 underlying shares of CTAS. Below is a chart showing CTAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) options are showing a volume of 54,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 23,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

