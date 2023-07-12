Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ABBV, CTAS, PARA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total of 35,582 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,200 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) saw options trading volume of 2,181 contracts, representing approximately 218,100 underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of CTAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 390,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,500 underlying shares of CTAS. Below is a chart showing CTAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:
And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) options are showing a volume of 54,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 23,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABBV options, CTAS options, or PARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FLGB
Institutional Holders of ARMH
KFN Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.