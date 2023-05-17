Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, ICUI, BOOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 747,404 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 74.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 135.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 117,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI) saw options trading volume of 2,306 contracts, representing approximately 230,600 underlying shares or approximately 122.9% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 187,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) saw options trading volume of 7,785 contracts, representing approximately 778,500 underlying shares or approximately 120.4% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 646,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, ICUI options, or BOOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

