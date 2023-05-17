Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, ICUI, BOOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 747,404 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 74.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 135.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 117,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI) saw options trading volume of 2,306 contracts, representing approximately 230,600 underlying shares or approximately 122.9% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 187,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) saw options trading volume of 7,785 contracts, representing approximately 778,500 underlying shares or approximately 120.4% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 646,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, ICUI options, or BOOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: SVBI market cap history
Funds Holding TDI
XEL Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.