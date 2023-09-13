Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AAL, APA, MRK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total of 180,385 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 22,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
APA Corp (Symbol: APA) options are showing a volume of 23,418 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.6% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,600 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 39,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 9,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 960,800 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAL options, APA options, or MRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: XRX Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RMPL
GEO Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.