Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AAL, APA, MRK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total of 180,385 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 22,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

APA Corp (Symbol: APA) options are showing a volume of 23,418 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.6% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,600 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 39,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 9,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 960,800 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAL options, APA options, or MRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

