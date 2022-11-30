Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AA, NVDA, RKT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total of 50,223 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.2% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 11,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 411,426 contracts, representing approximately 41.1 million underlying shares or approximately 82% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring December 02, 2022, with 27,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 27,312 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.3% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 16,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AA options, NVDA options, or RKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap REIT Stocks
AFSI market cap history
SOR Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.