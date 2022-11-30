Markets
AA

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AA, NVDA, RKT

November 30, 2022 — 03:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total of 50,223 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.2% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 11,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 411,426 contracts, representing approximately 41.1 million underlying shares or approximately 82% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring December 02, 2022, with 27,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 27,312 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.3% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 16,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AA options, NVDA options, or RKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap REIT Stocks
 AFSI market cap history
 SOR Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AA
NVDA
RKT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.