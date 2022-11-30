Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AA, NVDA, RKT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total of 50,223 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.2% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 11,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 411,426 contracts, representing approximately 41.1 million underlying shares or approximately 82% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring December 02, 2022, with 27,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 27,312 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.3% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 16,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AA options, NVDA options, or RKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

