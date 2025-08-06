Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ZETA, ELF, DKNG

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 22,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 134.1% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,900 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 100,615 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.9% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 21,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZETA options, ELF options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
