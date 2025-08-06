Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ZETA, ELF, DKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA), where a total volume of 119,033 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 134.7% of ZETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 6,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 638,600 underlying shares of ZETA. Below is a chart showing ZETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 22,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 134.1% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,900 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 100,615 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.9% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 21,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

