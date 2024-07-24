Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ZBH, V, NOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH), where a total volume of 14,054 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.3% of ZBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 4,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,100 underlying shares of ZBH. Below is a chart showing ZBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 61,962 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 5,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,600 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 8,842 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 884,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring July 26, 2024, with 1,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,600 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

