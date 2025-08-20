Markets
XYZ

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: XYZ, KEYS, PG

August 20, 2025 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ), where a total of 58,162 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.7% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS) options are showing a volume of 5,388 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 538,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of KEYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 894,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,200 underlying shares of KEYS. Below is a chart showing KEYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 34,733 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 21,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XYZ options, KEYS options, or PG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CIGI Dividend History
 WDRW Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of OIH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CIGI Dividend History-> WDRW Historical Stock Prices-> Institutional Holders of OIH-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XYZ
KEYS
PG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.