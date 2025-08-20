Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: XYZ, KEYS, PG

Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS) options are showing a volume of 5,388 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 538,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of KEYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 894,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,200 underlying shares of KEYS. Below is a chart showing KEYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 34,733 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 21,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
