Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: XYZ, AMGN, GS

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 20,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $292.50 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 2,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,300 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $292.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 17,967 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XYZ options, AMGN options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
