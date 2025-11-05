Markets
XYZ

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: XYZ, AMGN, GS

November 05, 2025 — 01:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ), where a total volume of 64,253 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 120.7% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 19,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 20,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $292.50 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 2,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,300 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $292.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 17,967 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XYZ options, AMGN options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

