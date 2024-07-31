Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: XOM, ADP, TDOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 52,982 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.2% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024 , with 4,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,700 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) options are showing a volume of 6,129 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 612,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,400 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 24,116 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 5,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,000 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

