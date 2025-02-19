News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: X, ENVX, ZM

February 19, 2025 — 03:20 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total of 28,596 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.9% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 12,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 24,369 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,600 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 9,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 979,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

