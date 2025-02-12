News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, DE, PYPL

February 12, 2025 — 03:20 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 99,862 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 6,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 678,500 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 8,713 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 871,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,200 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 83,987 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 4,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,900 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, DE options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
