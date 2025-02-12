Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, DE, PYPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 99,862 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025 , with 6,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 678,500 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 8,713 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 871,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,200 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 83,987 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 4,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,900 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

