Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, DE, PYPL

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 8,713 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 871,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,200 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 83,987 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 4,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,900 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WMT options, DE options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
