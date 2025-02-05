News & Insights

Markets
WDAY

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WDAY, ABT, JNPR

February 05, 2025 — 02:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY), where a total of 8,287 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 828,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,800 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) saw options trading volume of 31,358 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 9,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 948,200 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) saw options trading volume of 21,020 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 4,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,500 underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WDAY options, ABT options, or JNPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of SHAK
 Funds Holding WSM
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AFSS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of SHAK-> Funds Holding WSM-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AFSS-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WDAY
ABT
JNPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.