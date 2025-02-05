Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WDAY, ABT, JNPR

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) saw options trading volume of 31,358 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 9,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 948,200 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) saw options trading volume of 21,020 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 4,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,500 underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WDAY options, ABT options, or JNPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
