Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VST, GM, GWW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total volume of 37,631 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024 , with 9,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 945,700 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 64,363 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 15,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

And W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) options are showing a volume of 840 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 84,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 197,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $970 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,300 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $970 strike highlighted in orange:

