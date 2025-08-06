Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VST, ABNB, MOS

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 24,010 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 1,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,500 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 25,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 4,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,800 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
