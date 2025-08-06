Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VST, ABNB, MOS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total volume of 35,880 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.8% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025 , with 5,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,200 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 24,010 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 1,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,500 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 25,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 4,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,800 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VST options, ABNB options, or MOS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.