VFC

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VFC, THO, CHEF

August 28, 2024 — 03:36 pm EDT

August 28, 2024 — 03:36 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), where a total of 54,557 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.1% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 21,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 2,755 contracts, representing approximately 275,500 underlying shares or approximately 67.8% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 406,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chefs' Warehouse Inc (Symbol: CHEF) saw options trading volume of 2,053 contracts, representing approximately 205,300 underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of CHEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 314,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of CHEF. Below is a chart showing CHEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VFC options, THO options, or CHEF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

