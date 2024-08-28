Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VFC, THO, CHEF

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 2,755 contracts, representing approximately 275,500 underlying shares or approximately 67.8% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 406,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chefs' Warehouse Inc (Symbol: CHEF) saw options trading volume of 2,053 contracts, representing approximately 205,300 underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of CHEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 314,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of CHEF. Below is a chart showing CHEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
