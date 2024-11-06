Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: URI, DHI, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 3,462 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 346,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.2% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 507,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $840 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,900 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $840 strike highlighted in orange:

Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) options are showing a volume of 19,098 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.3% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 11,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 19,516 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

