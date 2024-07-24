News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UNP, TSCO, LYFT

July 24, 2024 — 03:30 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total volume of 12,516 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.5% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike put option expiring July 26, 2024, with 1,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,500 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) options are showing a volume of 6,651 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 665,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring July 26, 2024, with 1,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,400 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) options are showing a volume of 63,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 7,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,200 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

