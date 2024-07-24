Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UNP, TSCO, LYFT

Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) options are showing a volume of 6,651 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 665,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring July 26, 2024, with 1,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,400 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) options are showing a volume of 63,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 7,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,200 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UNP options, TSCO options, or LYFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
