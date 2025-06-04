Markets
ULTA

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ULTA, MRK, CEG

June 04, 2025 — 01:35 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 4,773 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 477,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 979,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 1,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 71,282 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 42,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) options are showing a volume of 14,858 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,700 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, MRK options, or CEG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

