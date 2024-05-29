Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UAL, BX, VLO

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 17,285 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 4,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 496,000 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 10,735 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,600 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
