Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UAL, BX, VLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 32,018 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 4,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,600 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 17,285 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 4,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 496,000 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 10,735 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,600 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

