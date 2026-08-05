Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TTWO, HNGE, KTOS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 16,383 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.3% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 5,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,100 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Hinge Health Inc Class A (Symbol: HNGE) saw options trading volume of 13,402 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 84.2% of HNGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 3,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,100 underlying shares of HNGE. Below is a chart showing HNGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS) options are showing a volume of 29,643 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.8% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 1,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,400 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, HNGE options, or KTOS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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