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TTWO

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TTWO, HNGE, KTOS

August 05, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 16,383 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.3% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,100 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Hinge Health Inc Class A (Symbol: HNGE) saw options trading volume of 13,402 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 84.2% of HNGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 3,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,100 underlying shares of HNGE. Below is a chart showing HNGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS) options are showing a volume of 29,643 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.8% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 1,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,400 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, HNGE options, or KTOS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further TTWO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

TTWO
HNGE
KTOS

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