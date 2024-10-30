News & Insights

Markets
TTD

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TTD, VKTX, PTON

October 30, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 13,890 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 1,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,800 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) saw options trading volume of 20,796 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 3,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,600 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 83,062 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 18,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TTD options, VKTX options, or PTON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NJNK
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ASND
 SAM Past Earnings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTD
VKTX
PTON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.