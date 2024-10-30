Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TTD, VKTX, PTON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 13,890 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024 , with 1,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,800 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) saw options trading volume of 20,796 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 3,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,600 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 83,062 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 18,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TTD options, VKTX options, or PTON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

