Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, COST, NFLX

September 11, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.2 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 122.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 158.2% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 77.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 89,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 25,134 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 154% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $890 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 1,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $890 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 42,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 152.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,400 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, COST options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

