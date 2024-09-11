Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, COST, NFLX

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 25,134 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 154% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $890 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 1,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $890 strike highlighted in orange:
And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 42,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 152.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,400 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
