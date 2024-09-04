Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, BA, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 1.2 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 115.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 162.1% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 71.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024 , with 82,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 73,301 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 131.4% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 4,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,700 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 581,260 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 58.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 31,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

