Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, BA, AAPL

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 73,301 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 131.4% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 4,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,700 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 581,260 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 58.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 31,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, BA options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
