Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TMO, MRNA, AES

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO), where a total volume of 46,871 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 212.9% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 10,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 126,636 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 102.8% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 16,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And AES Corp (Symbol: AES) options are showing a volume of 82,561 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.6% of AES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 5,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,000 underlying shares of AES. Below is a chart showing AES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

