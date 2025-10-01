Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TMO, MRNA, AES

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 126,636 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 102.8% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 16,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And AES Corp (Symbol: AES) options are showing a volume of 82,561 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.6% of AES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 5,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,000 underlying shares of AES. Below is a chart showing AES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TMO options, MRNA options, or AES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
