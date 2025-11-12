Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TMO, HUM, HAL

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 6,913 contracts, representing approximately 691,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,600 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) saw options trading volume of 61,823 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 18,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
