Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TMO, HUM, HAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO), where a total volume of 8,209 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 820,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.9% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $570 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 3,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,900 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 6,913 contracts, representing approximately 691,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,600 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) saw options trading volume of 61,823 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 18,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

