Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TGT, CLFD, POR

Clearfield Inc (Symbol: CLFD) saw options trading volume of 916 contracts, representing approximately 91,600 underlying shares or approximately 81.8% of CLFD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 111,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,600 underlying shares of CLFD. Below is a chart showing CLFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR) saw options trading volume of 10,979 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 79.2% of POR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of POR. Below is a chart showing POR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
