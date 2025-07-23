Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TGT, CLFD, POR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 43,697 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.9% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $101 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025 , with 2,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,700 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:

Clearfield Inc (Symbol: CLFD) saw options trading volume of 916 contracts, representing approximately 91,600 underlying shares or approximately 81.8% of CLFD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 111,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,600 underlying shares of CLFD. Below is a chart showing CLFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR) saw options trading volume of 10,979 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 79.2% of POR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of POR. Below is a chart showing POR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, CLFD options, or POR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

