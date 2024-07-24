Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TEAM, MA, HON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM), where a total volume of 7,042 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 704,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024 , with 1,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,700 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 13,673 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring July 26, 2024, with 1,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,400 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 10,924 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,800 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TEAM options, MA options, or HON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.