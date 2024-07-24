Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TEAM, MA, HON

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 13,673 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring July 26, 2024, with 1,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,400 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 10,924 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,800 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TEAM options, MA options, or HON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
